Report: Arsenal to challenge Tottenham for Youcef Atal

Olly Dawes
Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want Youcef Atal.

According to 90Min, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are both preparing moves to sign Nice full back Youcef Atal during the January transfer window.

Atal, 23, joined Nice from Paradou AC in his native Algeria back in the summer of 2018, having impressed on loan with Belgian side Kortrijk.

The Algerian international enjoyed a superb first season with Nice, racking up six goals from right back to make himself a wanted man.

 

Atal has played further forward as well, operating as a winger at times under Patrick Vieira, and two Premier League clubs are now hoping to land him in 2020.

It's claimed that Arsenal are ready to move in January for Atal, but so are Tottenham Hotspur, who have been linked with Atal for some time now.

That means the two North London rivals could scrap it out for Atal, so just which club would he be better off joining?

Arsenal already have a first-choice right back in Hector Bellerin, whereas Tottenham aren't too convinced by Serge Aurier, meaning he may stand a better shot at first-team football with Spurs.

The lure of playing for Jose Mourinho may be strong too, whilst the atmosphere at Arsenal right now is toxic due to the fans wanting Unai Emery out, and that may just leave Spurs feeling they could tempt Atal to join them over Arsenal – especially having seen a fellow Ligue 1 star struggle with Arsenal in Nicolas Pepe.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

