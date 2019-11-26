Report: Agent of Tottenham's Christian Eriksen meets Inter Milan chief

Tottenham Hotspur look set to lose Christian Eriksen for free in the summer.

According to a report from FC Inter News, Christian Eriksen's agent met with Inter Milan's CEO Giuseppe Marotta to discuss the demands of the Dane over a potential summer move.

Eriksen's future has been one of the biggest talking points since the start of the season and it now looks certain that he will not extend his contract at Tottenham.

Jose Mourinho's arrival offered a little hope for Spurs fans but, with the midfielder's agent already in discussions with other top clubs, the North Londoners could have to prepare for life without him.

The report reveals that Spurs chief Daniel Levy offered Eriksen a two-year deal with a £42.8 million termination clause in order to not lose him for free. However, Eriksen is said to have rejected the proposal and is set leave Tottenham after seven years.

Eriksen's agent Martin Schoots has reportedly demanded a four-year contract for his client with a staggering annual wage of £8.5 million net. If the deal does go through, the Dane will become Inter Milan's highest-paid player surpassing former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku who earns about £7.7 million every year.

The report also claims that Eriksen has offers from 'half of Europe' with the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus heavily linked with a move for him. Coming in for free, the Dane is well within his right to demand the reported astronomical wages and it is highly likely that he will get his way in the summer.

Levy will have reconsider their transfer policy after this saga to prevent their star players from leaving the club. The likes of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dele Alli will all be offered big money elsewhere in the future and if Spurs do not want to lose them, they will have to splash the cash themselves.