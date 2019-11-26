Reading defender Michael Morrison shares opinion on Leeds United away fans ahead of clash

Leeds United head to Reading for a Championship clash on Tuesday night.

Ahead of Leeds United taking on Reading on Tuesday night, Royals defender Michael Morrison gave his thoughts on how he feels his side will fare against the Whites, as well as praising the Elland Road side's away contingent for their "good support" (official website).

Marcelo Bielsa's charges make the trip to Berkshire for the Championship clash in great form, having stretched their unbeaten run to six games - including a three-match league winning streak - thanks to Saturday's late 2-1 victory over Luton Town at Elland Road.

Meanwhile, Reading's upturn in fortunes under Mark Bowen suffered a setback with their first defeat in five, falling to a solitary Ollie Watkins goal in the 1-0 defeat to Brentford on Saturday.

Nonetheless, the Royals have pulled clear of the Championship relegation zone in recent weeks and now sit six points off the top half of the table, and at the Madejski stadium, they could make it four home wins in a row should they beat the Whites.

"This whole week will show how far this team has come. Brentford, Leeds then Wigan to finish up, so it’ll be a good barometer of where we are and what we’re pushing for," Morrison told the Reading website. "It is important we get back on the horse and get some points to keep us ticking over. We will be aiming for the three points, but it's important to keep getting points.

"You look at our home form recently, three wins in a row. We are looking positive and we think it’s a game we can go and win. We have strengths that they’ll have to deal with - it will be a good game of football and we’ll be itching to get back and win the game. Leeds always bring good support. It will be nice to play under the lights and we will be giving everything."

Reading lost both league matches against Leeds last season, losing 1-0 under Paul Clement in November 2018 and 3-0 in March 2019 under Jose Manuel Gomes (Sky Sports News).