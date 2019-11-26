Rangers' Michael Beale hails Aston Villa ace Jack Grealish

Michael Beale of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers is a big fan of the Aston Villa star.

Rangers coach Michael Beale is singing the praises of Aston Villa's Jack Grealish.

Grealish had missed the last month of Premier League action for Villa through injury but enjoyed a brilliant return in last night's 2-0 win over Newcastle.

Beale, who joined Steven Gerrard's Rangers panel in 2018, used to be a youth coach at Liverpool.

The Gers' trainer has a lot of experience when it comes to working with young talent, and Beale believes that the self-belief exhibited by the Aston Villa midfielder is an absolute must for any starlet.

Here's how he reacted to Grealish's display last night:

Jack Grealish is a top player. One of the players I’ve enjoyed watching most in the PL this season.

He has loads of personality & it’s important that our young homegrown players have that healthy self belief. In the last year, He has matured so much under Dean Smith & staff — Michael Beale (@MichaelBeale) November 25, 2019

The 24-year-old is a massive player for the Villans.

He didn't have an easy first month or so on Villa's return to the Premier League, but his class has been obvious in his most recent appearances.

The Rangers coach knows what he's talking about, and he has indeed matured in a big way under Dean Smith in the West Midlands.

There was a time when Grealish made headlines for the wrong reasons more often than the right, but he has come a very long way under the former Brentford manager and long may it continue.