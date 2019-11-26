Quick links

Rangers' Michael Beale hails Aston Villa ace Jack Grealish

Michael Beale of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers is a big fan of the Aston Villa star.

Rangers coach Michael Beale is singing the praises of Aston Villa's Jack Grealish.

Grealish had missed the last month of Premier League action for Villa through injury but enjoyed a brilliant return in last night's 2-0 win over Newcastle.

Beale, who joined Steven Gerrard's Rangers panel in 2018, used to be a youth coach at Liverpool.

The Gers' trainer has a lot of experience when it comes to working with young talent, and Beale believes that the self-belief exhibited by the Aston Villa midfielder is an absolute must for any starlet.

 

Here's how he reacted to Grealish's display last night:

The 24-year-old is a massive player for the Villans.

He didn't have an easy first month or so on Villa's return to the Premier League, but his class has been obvious in his most recent appearances.

The Rangers coach knows what he's talking about, and he has indeed matured in a big way under Dean Smith in the West Midlands.

There was a time when Grealish made headlines for the wrong reasons more often than the right, but he has come a very long way under the former Brentford manager and long may it continue.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

