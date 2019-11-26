Quick links

Phil Parkinson drops Sunderland team selection hint ahead of Burton game

Duncan Watmore of Sunderland has a shot during the Checkatrade Trophy match at Stadium of Light on December 4, 2018 in Sunderland, England.
Sunderland are due to take on Burton Albion, as they look to get back to winning ways.

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson applauds the fans during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Tranmere Rovers at Stadium of Light on October 22, 2019 in Sunderland,...

Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson has suggested to the Chronicle that Duncan Watmore is close to making a return to his side’s starting line-up.

Watmore has started on the bench for Sunderland’s last two league matches, and only been offered a cameo role.

However, the 25-year-old made enough of an impact in Sunderland’s last game against Coventry City, which finished 1-1, to convince Parkinson that he could be ready for a start again.

"Duncan's played my first few games and he was on the bench Saturday and he's another one it came on and, for me, showed us what he's all about. He's pushing very hard for a start again on Tuesday,” Parkinson said.

 

“He affects back fours and whether it's on the right or the left, full-backs don't like playing against him. If he's down the middle he can he can make those runs in behind to stretch the opposition.

"So yeah, I'm pleased with his contribution and we're building him back into the frame slowly but surely.”

Sunderland disappointed again during their last match against Coventry, and left it late to secure a point.

Duncan Watmore of Sunderland shoots and sees his shot saved but rebound for an own goal whilst playing after long term injury during the Checkatrade Trophy match at Stadium of Light on...

The Black Cats looked set to fall to another defeat, before a late strike from Benji Kimpioka rescued a point for them.

In truth the draw has done little for Parkinson’s side, as they look to catch up in the race for promotion.

Sunderland are currently in 10th place in the League One standings, and are already eight points behind the top two.

Parkinson’s side are next in action this evening, when they take on Burton Albion.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

