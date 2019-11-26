Noel Whelan reacts to Leeds win away to Reading

Leeds United picked up a dramatic victory away to Reading tonight.

Leeds United don't do things the easy way.

The Whites had a chance to move top of the Championship tonight but for so long it looked like Marcelo Bielsa's side would pass up the invitation.

Reading were holding their own against promotion-chasing Leeds at The Madejski Stadium and it looked certain to be a share of the spoils.

But Jack Harrison netted an 88th-minute winner as the Whites leapfrogged West Bromwich Albion - who have a game in hand - at the summit of the table.

On Saturday, United grabbed a stoppage-time winner in the 2-1 win away to Luton Town and Bielsa's troops proved again that they never take the easy route to victory.

Bielsa was forced into a first-half change when he threw Helder Costa into the mix for the injured Tyler Roberts, before swapping Mateusz Klich with Ezgjan Alioski.

And the club's former marksman Noel Whelan is thrilled with the two substitutions.

He told BBC Radio Leeds: "I've got to compliment Bielsa on his substitutions tonight. They've all been very, very positive and he's been trying to win the game. He brings on Costa who's been fantastic this evening. Then he brings on Alioski who's been fantastic when he came on. They've added a new dimension to the game."