Newcastle fans have seen enough of Jonjo Shelvey

Newcastle United's three-game unbeaten run came to an end on Monday night as they lost 2-0 away at Aston Villa.

The Magpies had won their last two games, and were looking to make it three in a row against a Villa side who had been struggling heading into the game.

However, Jack Grealish's return spurred Villa on, and they took the lead in the first half as Conor Hourihane whipped a free kick into the net following a Grealish lay-off.

Hourihane then turned provider, crossing for Anwar El Ghazi to make it 2-0 as Newcastle fell apart from two set pieces before half time.

Newcastle couldn't haul themselves back into the game despite pressing forward a little more in the second half, though Tom Heaton did make a good save from Allan Saint-Maximin.

Steve Bruce's side were so disjointed going forward, and just couldn't break down a strong Villa back line, with many players coming in for strong criticism.

One such player is midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, who turned in a poor performance against Villa, failing to really dictate play with his passing or close down the Villa midfield.

Some Newcastle fans are praying that West Ham still want Shelvey and want him sold to the Hammers as soon as possible, branding him an 'absolute liability' whilst suggesting he should be dropped from the side, possibly even for defender Fabian Schar.

Are West Ham still interested in Shelvey? — Josh Bennett (@Joshbennett1_) November 25, 2019

Sean, Matty and Hayden have to start against City. No point of having Shelvey in this team, he wont ever fit in this defensive gameplan. Let the Longstaff era begin and sell Jonjo to West Ham lol. Two new options are needed this winter. #NUFC — LDFC (@LockdownFBall) November 25, 2019

#WHUFC fans still seem keen on signing Jonjo Shelvey. Get him down there for his medical on 1 January. Absolute liability. #NUFC — Matthew Cobb (@MattCobb88) November 25, 2019

Shelvey is so slow and gives the ball away so much. Yes, he can deliver some spectacular passes but the majority of the time nothing happens but a loss of possession. #nufc — CLIPPER GANG OR DON'T BANG (@Danie1Pontiu5) November 25, 2019

If anybody reckon's Shelvey should be in this side u need yr heads looking at. Bigger picture he is bang average #NUFC — Scotty NUFC (@ScottyT9804) November 25, 2019

Shelvey was joke tonight. Stood by and watched players run beyond him. #NUFC — Black & White Army (@NUFC_Fan_) November 25, 2019

Can someone please tell me what Shelvey actually adds to the team? — Devon (@Devon_NUFC) November 25, 2019

Why can’t Shelvey just play a simple forward pass?! Absolute liability #NUFC — Aman Sehgal (@Aman5ehgal) November 25, 2019

Rather have schar in the center of our midfield than shelvey at times like #nufc — David Hartshorn (@David_H_UK) November 25, 2019

Shelvey is not an enjoyable watch! #nufc — Carl Lewis (@Chicka1984) November 25, 2019

Honestly, thats my lot with Shelvey. #nufc — Sean Studd (@SeanStudd) November 25, 2019