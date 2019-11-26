MLS director hands Southampton a boost in reported £5m Aaron Long chase

Ralph Hasenhuttl's Premier League strugglers Southampton reportedly want to sign USA international Aaron Long from New York Red Bulls.

New York Red Bulls sporting director Denis Hamlett admits the MLS giants would consider selling USA international Aaron Long amid ongoing links with Southampton, speaking to Pro Soccer.

The Red Bulls and The Saints will become used to each other’s company in the next few weeks. Southampton winger Josh Sims has impressed on loan at the MLS outfit and Hamlett has admitted that he is keen to hold talks about extending the youngster’s loan spell in the Big Apple.

Long’s name is likely to come up in those negotiations too, with the highly-rated centre-back apparently on the radar of Ralph Hasenhuttl’s struggling side.

No team has conceded more goals in the Premier League this season than Southampton (31) and The Mirror (19 November, page 50) reports that the south coast side are keen to tie up a bargain £5 million January deal for the 2018 MLS Defender of the Year.

And Hamlett has admitted that a sale could be on the cards, should an acceptable offer arrive.

“Aaron is under contract with us for next season,” Hamlett said when asked specifically about Southampton’s interest.

“What I would say is, if there are offers for our players, we will consider them individually, assess them, and figure out if its the right decision.”

27-year-old Long is arguably the stand-out defender in American football right now and established himself as a key figure for the USMNT during the summer’s Gold Cup campaign, catching the eye with his excellent reading of the game, recovery speed and strength in the air.

With Southampton scouring the market, the likes of Jannick Vestergaard and Maya Yoshida need to buck their ideas up and fast.