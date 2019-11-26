Michael Ball points to Steven Gerrard's Rangers during Twitter argument with Everton fan

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is setting a positive example to would-be managers at Ibrox.

Michael Ball has pointed to his old club Rangers after backing a former Ibrox teammate to be Everton's next manager.

Writing in his column for the Liverpool Echo on Tuesday, Ball stated his belief that Mikel Arteta - who like him played for Everton and Rangers - ticks all the boxes should the Toffees sack Marco Silva.

Responding to Ball on Twitter, however, one Evertonian questioned how Arteta - the Manchester City coach who has no experience in a senior managerial role - could be the answer.

But Ball replied: "You could say the same regarding Chelsea & Rangers. Gamble yes but of who we’ve seen linked to us my no-1".

Rangers are currently thriving under Steven Gerrard's management - remaining competitive on all four fronts this season - despite this being the former Liverpool captain's first senior role.

And Gerrard's ex-England colleague, Frank Lampard, has made a bright start to his own managerial career at Derby County and now Chelsea.

