Michael Ball points to Steven Gerrard's Rangers during Twitter argument with Everton fan

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is setting a positive example to would-be managers at Ibrox.

Michael Ball has pointed to his old club Rangers after backing a former Ibrox teammate to be Everton's next manager. 

Writing in his column for the Liverpool Echo on Tuesday, Ball stated his belief that Mikel Arteta - who like him played for Everton and Rangers - ticks all the boxes should the Toffees sack Marco Silva.

 

Responding to Ball on Twitter, however, one Evertonian questioned how Arteta - the Manchester City coach who has no experience in a senior managerial role - could be the answer.

But Ball replied: "You could say the same regarding Chelsea & Rangers. Gamble yes but of who we’ve seen linked to us my no-1".

 

Rangers are currently thriving under Steven Gerrard's management - remaining competitive on all four fronts this season - despite this being the former Liverpool captain's first senior role.

And Gerrard's ex-England colleague, Frank Lampard, has made a bright start to his own managerial career at Derby County and now Chelsea.

Glasgow Rangers' Steve Gerrard during the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Glasgow Rangers and FC Porto at Ibrox Park, Glasgow on Thursday 7th November 2019.

Everton fans - should your side follow Rangers' lead and give Arteta a chance in management?

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

