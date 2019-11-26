Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Michael Ball delivers brutal verdict on Everton's Marco Silva

Shane Callaghan
Marco Silva the head coach
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marco Silva looks very much like he's on borrowed time at Everton.

Marco Silva the head coach

Michael Ball has claimed on Twitter that everybody at Everton knows Marco Silva is on the verge of being sacked - including Silva himself.

The Toffees lost 2-0 to Norwich City at Goodison Park on Saturday to slip to 16th in the Premier League table, four points above the bottom three.

A relegation battle was not in the script for Everton this season and, with their fixture list, things could get a lot worse if the club don't part company with Silva.

The Merseyside club face Leicester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United in a series of ominous fixtures over the next three weeks.

 

And former Everton star Ball believes that it's better to get rid of the Portuguese before those games start.

According to Sky Sports, Everton's hierarchy are considering David Moyes or Bournemouth's Eddie Howe as Silva's replacement.

Howe is one of the most promising young English managers out there, while Moyes previously enjoyed an 11-year spell at Goodison.

Marco Silva the head coach

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch