Michael Ball delivers brutal verdict on Everton's Marco Silva

Marco Silva looks very much like he's on borrowed time at Everton.

Michael Ball has claimed on Twitter that everybody at Everton knows Marco Silva is on the verge of being sacked - including Silva himself.

The Toffees lost 2-0 to Norwich City at Goodison Park on Saturday to slip to 16th in the Premier League table, four points above the bottom three.

A relegation battle was not in the script for Everton this season and, with their fixture list, things could get a lot worse if the club don't part company with Silva.

The Merseyside club face Leicester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United in a series of ominous fixtures over the next three weeks.

And former Everton star Ball believes that it's better to get rid of the Portuguese before those games start.

Silva knows he’s going, Players do the fans do. Many are suggesting keep him for the next few games!



Yes it’s difficult to bring someone in with that nightmare run of games but the fans need HOPE. Players need a fresh start & ideas to give us a slight chance to pick up points. — Michael Ball (@bally03) November 26, 2019

According to Sky Sports, Everton's hierarchy are considering David Moyes or Bournemouth's Eddie Howe as Silva's replacement.

Howe is one of the most promising young English managers out there, while Moyes previously enjoyed an 11-year spell at Goodison.