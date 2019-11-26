Martin Keown wants David Luiz dropped at Arsenal

Arsenal defender David Luiz has failed to tighten up Unai Emery's side's defence since joining.

Martin Keown has told the Daily Mail that Arsenal boss Unai Emery needs to drop David Luiz.

Luiz was brought to Arsenal over the summer, and Keown suggests that he was worried about the transfer from the start.

The Brazilian has now played regularly for the Gunners since arriving.

However, Keown has not been convinced by Luiz, and has suggested that he should be dropped.

“If they decide to stick with Emery then the manager has big decisions to make himself,” he said.

“I warned against Arsenal signing David Luiz in August and I wonder if he should be taken out of the team now.”

Luiz was very shaky on his last appearance for Arsenal, with Emery’s side disappointing again.

Arsenal drew 2-2 with Southampton at the weekend, but they were fortunate to even get a point.

Luiz has failed to tighten up Arsenal’s defence since joining, much to the frustration of their supporters.

If he is taken out of their line-up it could provide the likes of Rob Holding or Calum Chambers with a prolonged run of starts.