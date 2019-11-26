Quick links

Marcelo Bielsa admits he is 'less involved' with his Leeds players than last season

Amir Mir
Leeds United have the chance to maintain their top two status when they take on Reading in the Championship tonight.

Marcelo Bielsa has shared that he is 'less involved' with his Leeds United players because they now have an understanding of what he wants.

This is Bielsa's second season in charge of Leeds and his first gruelling, dramatic and enjoyable campaign was one the fans won't forget.

 

Whilst it didn't result in promotion there is hope that the players can right the wrongs of last season during this campaign.

Ahead of Leeds' away clash at Reading on Tuesday night, Bielsa shared how he doesn't give as many messages to his players compared to last term.

“I am less involved,” Bielsa told The Yorkshire Evening Post. “In the sense that the development of the group. You don't give as many messages to the players. The players need less from me. The group is more experienced.”

If the Leeds players need fewer messages sent to them then it bodes well for their promotion push.

Last season, Leeds tailed off towards the back end of the campaign as the fans will be hopeful that at the second time of asking they can earn promotion.

Well, at this moment in time things are going well because Bielsa's men are sitting second in the table, as a strong run of results in these coming weeks could be defining.

