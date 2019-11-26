Manuel Neuer's past comments about Alexander Nubel who has been tipped to join Tottenham

Tottenham could have found an absolute gem to replace Hugo Lloris in the summer.

Tottenham are keeping an eye on Schalke's brilliant young goalkeeper Alexander Nubel according to talkSPORT European football expert Kevin Hatchard.

The 23-year-old was rewarded with the captain's armband for his brilliant performances between the sticks but he is expected to leave the club in the summer transfer window. Nubel's current deal with the Royal Blues expires at the end of the season and he was widely rumoured to be off to Bayern Munich.

However, with Manuel Neuer still going strong, it is unlikely that the youngster will settle for a place on the bench which makes Spurs an ideal destination for him in the summer. Hugo Lloris has had a torrid 18 months while Paulo Gazzaniga hasn't quite shown that he is ready to be the club's number one.

Nubel, on the other hand, has earned a lot of praise from fans and pundits alike over the last 18 months. The youngster has widely been tipped to be Neuer's successor in the German national team in the coming years and the Bayern Munich goalkeeper feels the same way too.

He told Bundesliga.com: He could be [my successor in the national team]. Things are looking good for him. He’s developed well, is first-choice goalkeeper at Schalke, did well at the U-21 European Championship and is playing well. Obviously he still needs experience, but he’ll get that if he continues playing.”

That is huge praise from Neuer considering that the likes of Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Bernd Leno and Kevin Trapp are all eyeing to take over from the German number one. Nubel definitely has a massive future ahead of him and Tottenham's goalkeeping situation will be sorted for the best part of the next decade if they manage to sign him in the summer.