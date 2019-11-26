Liverpool fans think club will finally sign Timo Werner

The German attacker has long been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Liverpool fans on Twitter believe that Rhian Brewster's proposed exit in January is a window for the club to sign Timo Werner.

According to The Echo, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is willing to loan out the 19-year-old striker this winter.

That would leave Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi as Liverpool's only number nines and another goalscorer is vital.

The Anfield club have a Premier League title to win and a Champions League to defend, and an injury to Firmino may be detrimental on both fronts.

Werner has long been linked with a move to Merseyside, and some Liverpool supporters believe that it could finally happy if and when Brewster is farmed out.

I can definitely see someone coming in January if Brewster is going on loan.

Timo Werner? @lfc — S.O.C (@ScorpioStevie) November 25, 2019

So. In january, Brewster on loan - Werner in. In summer - Origi leaves. In summer - Sancho in, Shaqiri out and Salah out - Mbappe in. Not so likely but still, not just a wild dream. — Jonthe (@jonthe) November 25, 2019

Smart business is sending Brewster on loan and buying Werner and maybe even paying a littler premium to get deal done in January — ⭐️⭐️⭐️Homes LFC⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@LFC_Wahome) November 25, 2019

Werner to LFC then siuuuu — Liam (@GreatWallOfVirg) November 25, 2019

Does loaning Brewster out in Jan mean we might be confident of Timo Werner? — Marty Sikora (@marty_sikora) November 25, 2019

Can only mean something...

Werner January confirmed — Ebenezer (@Ebenzobey) November 25, 2019

can he not go to leipzig in January for werner give leipzig 6 months to find a replacement!!! — Neil (@Neil74186539) November 25, 2019

Brewster out on loan in January.............Somebody coming in???? . Werner ⚽️ — Danny Williams (@DanWilliams1988) November 24, 2019

With Brewster destined to be loaned out January, would it actually mean we need reinforcements? Werner anyone? — Fawad Parvez (@fawadparvez) November 25, 2019

Timo Werner in Jan then https://t.co/BH5hbkozGW — Kiraan (@Lfc__vision) November 25, 2019

Leipzig's sporting director Markus Krosche recently said this about Werner: "Timo just extended his contract with us recently, and we're not thinking about letting him go at all."

Does it mean Liverpool have no chance of signing him? Of course not.

With January on the horizon, sporting directors across the continent will be making declarations like this, but if the Reds show up with enough money then Werner can indeed be bought.