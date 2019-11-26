Quick links

Liverpool fans think club will finally sign Timo Werner

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig in action during the UEFA Champions League Group G match between SL Benfica and RB Leipzig at Estadio da Luz on September 17, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal.
The German attacker has long been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig in action during UEFA Europa League Round of 32 match between Napoli and RB Leipzig at the Stadio San Paolo on February 15, 2018 in Naples, Italy.

Liverpool fans on Twitter believe that Rhian Brewster's proposed exit in January is a window for the club to sign Timo Werner.

According to The Echo, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is willing to loan out the 19-year-old striker this winter.

That would leave Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi as Liverpool's only number nines and another goalscorer is vital.

The Anfield club have a Premier League title to win and a Champions League to defend, and an injury to Firmino may be detrimental on both fronts.

 

Werner has long been linked with a move to Merseyside, and some Liverpool supporters believe that it could finally happy if and when Brewster is farmed out.

Leipzig's sporting director Markus Krosche recently said this about Werner: "Timo just extended his contract with us recently, and we're not thinking about letting him go at all."

Does it mean Liverpool have no chance of signing him? Of course not.

With January on the horizon, sporting directors across the continent will be making declarations like this, but if the Reds show up with enough money then Werner can indeed be bought.

Timo Werner of Germany celebrates after scoring his team`s first goal during the UEFA Nations League A group one match between Germany and Netherlands at Veltins-Arena on November 19, 2018...

