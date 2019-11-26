Liverpool, Everton fans fume over Martin Atkinson-Mike Dean news

Liverpool and Everton fans are both upset with official appointments for their derby clash next week.

Liverpool's Merseyside derby clash with Everton next Wednesday will be interesting.

On one hand, Everton, who sit 16th in the table, might have a new manager in the dugout by then and he'll be hoping to inflict on the Reds a first Premier League defeat of the season.

The Toffees' games with Liverpool often throw up controversial moments, such is the rivalry between both sides.

And two of the men charged with the task of keeping order are Mike Dean and Martin Atkinson.

Dean has been appointed as referee for the clash at Anfield in eight days, while Atkinson will be on VAR duties.

Atkinson was the man who ruled out Roberto Firmino's goal at Aston Villa earlier this month, prompting a backlash from Liverpool supporters after the experienced official appeared to get it wrong.

Here's how fans of the European champions reacted to that appointment:

Martin Atkinson is a disease to football — MARVIN™ (@_MarvinOnyango) November 26, 2019

Did you say Atkinson? pic.twitter.com/N7jcL8PSCu — Hairy Macancheese (@macncheese065) November 26, 2019

STOP GIVING US ATKINSON FOR GOD SAKE — F (@farrel_sam) November 26, 2019

Bugger he doesn't like our lads — Anita Jenkins (@anitajenkins411) November 26, 2019

That’s us screwed then. — Adge (@adge2376) November 26, 2019

What the hell??? — Giné C Sai (@Gin20151512) November 26, 2019

Please don't go to VAR hes a united fan he will call the onside... offside again — Funksta (@Funksta_zn) November 26, 2019

Meanwhile, Toffees fans are incensed over the Premier League's decision to let Wirrall-born Dean - a supporter of Tranmere Rovers - preside over the derby.

LOL. Just when you think it’s impossible for it to get any worse as an #EFC supporter — PAULO C (@GoodisonBlueBoy) November 26, 2019

Is this a joke — Jayne (@jaynetoffee) November 26, 2019

Genuinely how has that been allowed to happen? — The Toffee Blues (@EvertonNewsFeed) November 26, 2019

lump on Liverpool penalties — Jay Evans (@Jay_No_Z) November 26, 2019

Wouldn’t matter who the ref was we are getting thrashed. — Jagsmol (@lynnepark_lynne) November 26, 2019

In truth, Dean and Atkinson might not matter.

As of right now, Liverpool are so far ahead of Everton and if Silva is still in charge by then, Jurgen Klopp's side might have a field day.