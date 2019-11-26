Quick links

Liverpool, Everton fans fume over Martin Atkinson-Mike Dean news

Referee Martin Atkinson during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on November 03, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Liverpool and Everton fans are both upset with official appointments for their derby clash next week.

referee Martin Atkinson looks on during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Crystal Palace at Emirates Stadium on October 27, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Liverpool's Merseyside derby clash with Everton next Wednesday will be interesting.

On one hand, Everton, who sit 16th in the table, might have a new manager in the dugout by then and he'll be hoping to inflict on the Reds a first Premier League defeat of the season.

The Toffees' games with Liverpool often throw up controversial moments, such is the rivalry between both sides.

And two of the men charged with the task of keeping order are Mike Dean and Martin Atkinson.

 

Dean has been appointed as referee for the clash at Anfield in eight days, while Atkinson will be on VAR duties.

Atkinson was the man who ruled out Roberto Firmino's goal at Aston Villa earlier this month, prompting a backlash from Liverpool supporters after the experienced official appeared to get it wrong.

Here's how fans of the European champions reacted to that appointment:

Meanwhile, Toffees fans are incensed over the Premier League's decision to let Wirrall-born Dean - a supporter of Tranmere Rovers - preside over the derby.

In truth, Dean and Atkinson might not matter.

As of right now, Liverpool are so far ahead of Everton and if Silva is still in charge by then, Jurgen Klopp's side might have a field day.

Referee Martin Atkinson during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on November 03, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

