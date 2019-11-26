Quick links

Leeds' Liam McCarron reacts to Under-23 win

General view of Elland Road
Carlos Corberan's Leeds United Under-23 side made it back-to-back wins on Monday.

Liam McCarron of Carlisle United in action

Liam McCarron has reacted to Leeds United's Under-23 win on Monday night.

Carlos Corberan's side beat their Wigan Athletic equivalent 2-0 at The DW Stadium.

Second-half goals from Ryan Edmondson and Jordan Stevens did the damage for Leeds, who made it back-to-back wins.

Corberan had the luxury of naming some relatively high-profile teenagers in his first XI, with Kiko Casilla's deputy Ilhan Meslier starting between the sticks, while Jamie Shackleton and Mateusz Bogusz also started.

 

McCarron, who joined Leeds from Carlisle United this past summer, also managed 90 minutes, and here's how the 18-year-old winger reacted to the win.

The Preston-born attacker hasn't featured for Marcelo Bielsa's senior side as of yet, but he has a big future.

The Whites spent some £250,000 on bringing him to West Yorkshire [News and Star], which isn't a huge sum for an established player, but it is significant for a youngster.

It's hugely unlikely that Bielsa will draft him into the senior squad for Championship games, but if Leeds are paired with a lower-league side in the FA Cup, as they have often been in recent years, then a number of fringe players could potentially get used.

Sam Hoskins of Northampton Town looks to control the ball watched by Liam McCarron of Carlisle United

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

