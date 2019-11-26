Leeds' Liam McCarron reacts to Under-23 win

Carlos Corberan's Leeds United Under-23 side made it back-to-back wins on Monday.

Liam McCarron has reacted to Leeds United's Under-23 win on Monday night.

Carlos Corberan's side beat their Wigan Athletic equivalent 2-0 at The DW Stadium.

Second-half goals from Ryan Edmondson and Jordan Stevens did the damage for Leeds, who made it back-to-back wins.

Corberan had the luxury of naming some relatively high-profile teenagers in his first XI, with Kiko Casilla's deputy Ilhan Meslier starting between the sticks, while Jamie Shackleton and Mateusz Bogusz also started.

McCarron, who joined Leeds from Carlisle United this past summer, also managed 90 minutes, and here's how the 18-year-old winger reacted to the win.

What a performance from the boys well deserved win, now onto Friday ✔️ #lufc #mot https://t.co/TvWvUk74Bi — liam mccarron (@liammcCarron7) November 25, 2019

The Preston-born attacker hasn't featured for Marcelo Bielsa's senior side as of yet, but he has a big future.

The Whites spent some £250,000 on bringing him to West Yorkshire [News and Star], which isn't a huge sum for an established player, but it is significant for a youngster.

It's hugely unlikely that Bielsa will draft him into the senior squad for Championship games, but if Leeds are paired with a lower-league side in the FA Cup, as they have often been in recent years, then a number of fringe players could potentially get used.