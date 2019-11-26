Quick links

Leeds United fans react on Twitter as Patrick Bamford misses out on EFL Team of the Week

Giuseppe Labellarte
Leeds United's Patrick Bamford celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and Leeds United at Kenilworth Road on November 23, 2019 in...
The Leeds United striker is back in form as the Whites of Marcelo Bielsa brought another three points back to Elland Road from their weekend away day.

A number of Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the EFL's latest Team of the Week, which features one Elland Road player.

The Whites extended their unbeaten run to six games on Saturday and moved up to second in the Championship table thanks to a 2-1 win over Luton Town.

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford opened the scoring for Marcelo Bielsa's side in the 51st minute, finishing from Ben White's through ball for his sixth goal of the season.

 

James Collins' header from Izzy Brown's right-wing cross restored parity just minutes later, and neither side could be separated in the latter stages of the game.

The decisive moment in the match arrived as the clock edged into added time, when Matt Pearson put Mateusz Klich's cross into his own net after a touch from Bamford.

Leeds defender White made it into the team - as did Luton's James Shea - while Bamford did not, and some of the Whites contingent gave their thoughts in response to the EFL tweet:

Leeds are back in action tonight as they head to Reading.

