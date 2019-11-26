Quick links

Leeds fans react as Nohan Kenneh makes Leeds under-23 debut

A general view of Elland Road during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Fulham at Elland Road on December 13, 2014 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United youngster has made his under-23s debut.

Nohan Kenneh is just 16, but he is making a real name for himself at Leeds United already.

The teenager came off the bench to make his debut for Leeds' under-23 side against Wigan last night.

 

Leeds won the game 2-0 with Ryan Edmondson and Jordan Stevens on the scoresheet.

Kenneh posted on Twitter to express his pride at coming off the bench in the fixture.

Kenneh had previously impressed for Leeds in a friendly match in pre-season.

He has even been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, by French website Soccer Link.

Leeds obviously hope he will carry on his progress with them, and this was another sign he is making good progress.

Here is a look at how Leeds fans responded to Kenneh's message...

