Kris Boyd thinks Celtic's Leigh Griffiths is still behind Steven Naismith for Scotland

Leigh Griffiths made a return to Celtic colours over the weekend.

Kris Boyd doesn't think Leigh Griffiths should start for Scotland next March despite his return for Celtic in the Scottish Premiership over the weekend.

Griffiths came off the bench during Celtic's 4-0 thrashing of Livingston as the popular Bhoys figure looked understandably rusty in his return to the pitch.

But in these next few months, if Griffiths does get his rhythm back it will see him hoping to make a return to the international set-up and it will leave Steve Clarke with a decision to make as to who starts upfront in what is a problem area for Scotland.

But speaking to Sky Sports Football (24/11/19), Boyd thinks that Steven Naismith, who returned for Scotland during the previous international break, needs to keep his place ahead of someone like Griffiths for those all-important play-off matches.

"They know exactly what they are getting," Boyd told Sky Sports. "He's a goalscorer. He's a threat. But for Leigh Griffiths, his problems seem to be behind him now. He's focused on football. I think he owes Neil Lennon one now for standing by him.

"Now get fit, back on the pitch and scoring goals for Celtic and available for Scotland. It will be interesting to see what happens if he is playing between now and March. Does he come in and play ahead of Steven Naismith? I'm not too sure.

"After the international break, we were talking about McGinn and Christie's performances, but a lot of that was down to Steven Naismith. Holding the ball up, bringing them into the play and letting them run beyond. Leigh isn't that sort of player, he's the type who plays on the last shoulder and runs off defenders. If he is fit Steve Clarke has a big decision to make but for me, I will fully expect Naismith to keep that number nine jersey for Scotland."

From Celtic's perspective, they will just be glad that Griffiths is back on the park and ready to showcase his worth once again.

His return could prove to be pivotal to Celtic's chances of winning the Scottish Premiership at the end of the season because if he can pick up some form then it'll make the Hoops even more dangerous.

And if that happens then Scotland fans will be that more confident that they can produce the goods in the play-offs as they are hoping to reach Euro 2020.