Knives Out: Who was the killer? Rian Johnson keeps fans guessing until the final twist

Knives Out hits cinemas on November 27th and it's well worth the watch but if you want to know the killer's identity, read on.

Rian Johnson has come under a lot of criticism over the past two years, ever since Star Wars: The Last Jedi released and tore the Star Wars fandom apart.

However, his new film, a slick and sharp whodunnit by the name of Knives Out has instantly redeemed the writer and director as he's crafted a thoroughly entertaining romp through what is effectively a massive 3D Cluedo board (or Clue if you're from the US).

The film is packed with plenty of twists and turns as the mystery behind the death of prestigious author Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) unfurls itself before our eyes.

But just who killed Harlan Thrombey in the end?

Spoilers ahead for Knives Out

Knives Out: The premise

Knives Out doesn't waste any time in showing us that Harlan Thrombey, an acclaimed and wealthy mystery novelist has died through what appears to be suicide.

What the film then proceeds to do is to give each member of Harlan's family a motive to kill him, leaving the audience guessing as to which one truly struck the fatal blow.

All the while, the Thrombey's family's wealth and assets are up in the air due to the death of the head of the family, throwing another layer of mystery into the mix.

What the film wants you to believe

It's quickly established that Harlan's death was apparently an accident and that it was his own nurse, Marta (Ana de Armas) who appeared to give the ageing author an overdose of morphine.

Harlan, who is very fond of Marta, looks to cover for the panicked nurse and instructs her on how to cover up his death while he slits his own throat to make it appear as a suicide.

This leaves Marta covering up her tracks from the night of Harlan's death in order to avoid her and her immigrant family being deported.

All the while, the tenacious private investigator Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is keeping a close eye on Marta's every move, edging closer to the truth with each passing minute.

It appears that Marta is indeed the killer, albeit by accident, until a crucial toxicology report emerges.

Spoilers ahead for the final twist of Knives Out

Who was actually the killer?

While the narrative route that the film goes down appears to rule out the majority of the Thrombey family quite quickly, there is one member of the cast who is never quite put into the clear.

Harlan's grandson, Hugh 'Ransom' Drysdale (Chris Evans), a spoilt playboy, appears to help Marta in her efforts to cover up the death but in reality, Ransom is leading her astray and hoping to get her fully in the frame as Harlan's killer.

However, the aforementioned toxicology report proves that Marta actually gave Harlan the correct medicine instead of the morphine overdose.

Meanwhile, the ever-watchful Benoit Blanc pieces together that it was Ransom who switched the labels on Marta's medicine bottles to induce the fatal mistake in order to make sure that he gets a share of his grandfather's fortune.

But seeing as Marta did indeed give Harlan the correct medicine, it was actually Harlan himself who in the end committed suicide when he slit his own throat.