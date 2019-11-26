Jurgen Klopp names Liverpool player who's impressed in training

Mo Salah wasn't fit enough to start for Liverpool in their last match against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has told the Liverpool Echo that he has been really impressed with Mo Salah in training.

Salah missed out on playing for Liverpool against Crystal Palace, as he was only fit enough for the bench.

The Egyptian international has been nursing an injury in recent weeks, and has often played through the pain for his side.

But Klopp thinks that Salah is edging closer to full fitness now.

And he has suggested that the Liverpool forward could come back into starting contention tomorrow, when his side take on Napoli in the Champions League.

“Mo looks really good in training the day before yesterday especially,” Klopp said.

“Yesterday he didn't do too much so we will see today. But I'm not worried about it. Joel Matip is improving but still some time away from the team.”

Salah’s return to full fitness should be a huge boost for Liverpool, as they look to continue their brilliant start to the season.

Even in Salah’s absence the Reds were able to get past Crystal Palace, with a late goal from Roberto Firmino sealing the three points.

Liverpool can now seal their qualification to the knockout stages in the Champions League by winning against Napoli tomorrow.