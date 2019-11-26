Jurgen Klopp and Andy Robertson comment on Liverpool linked Erling Braut Haaland

Liverpool are reportedly keen to sign Haaland from Champions League rivals Red Bull Salzburg.

Erling Braut Haaland’s remarkable rise has not gone unnoticed at Anfield.

According to the Daily Star, Liverpool are one of a number of clubs all over Europe fighting tooth and nail to snap up arguably the most coveted teenage striker in the game right now – and with good reason.

It’s not every day a 19-year-old scores 26 goals in 18 games for his new club but Haaland, who joined Red Bull Salzburg from Molde over the summer, is no ordinary 19-year-old. The giant centre-forward has even found the net seven times in four Champions League outings, including a tap-in at Anfield as Salzburg gave the kings of Europe an almighty scare in their own royal palace.

And, speaking to Norwegian publication VG, Liverpool stars Andy Robertson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, not to mention manager Jurgen Klopp, only had positive words to say about a player who could end up wearing the famous red shirt sooner rather than later.

“He is a fantastic player and a revelation,” said Scotland captain Robertson. “I hear there are a lot of big clubs looking for him. He has obviously done something right.”

“He's tough, or what?! I couldn't believe how tall he was. He is a giant,” Oxlade-Chamberlain adds. “He is a very talented player, a goalscorer. He is a pest and a pest on top considering how big he is, but he is good with the ball too.”

Klopp, meanwhile, has a remarkable track record when it comes to helping bright young talents realise their potential, turning Robert Lewandowski, Mario Gotze, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah into household names.

Could he repeat the trick with Haaland?

“He's a wonderful player. He is young and plays with great confidence,” the former Dortmund coach quipped. “He seems to have a clear mind on the track.”

Whatever happens between now and the end of the season, it seems that Haaland would be welcome at Anfield with open arms.