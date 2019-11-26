Jose Mourinho updates on Christian Eriksen's future at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen has just months remaining on his contract with Jose Mourinho's side.

Jose Mourinho has suggested to Football London that Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen could leave.

There were some claims that Mourinho’s appointment at Tottenham would make Eriksen more open to signing a new contract with the club.

Eriksen has just months remaining on his current deal at Spurs, and when Mauricio Pochettino was in charge it seemed inevitable that he would depart.

Mourinho’s arrival has changed the atmosphere around Spurs, with the Portuguese boss hoping to deliver the trophies that Eriksen craves.

But Mourinho admitted at his latest press conference that Eriksen’s future is still far from certain.

And the new Spurs boss claims that he won’t pick Eriksen unless he commits to the club.

“Is he leaving? Is he staying? Let’s talk about his commitment for the club and for his colleagues and for the project and he’s with us,” Mourinho said.

“My decisions about starting him or not starting, selecting or not select, will be based on a perspective of a future. I cannot hide that. It will also be based on a perspective of a future. We have a present and in football we have to focus on the present, in this case the game tomorrow, but it’s a club where you have to think about the future.

“These important decisions obviously they have an influence on my decisions as a head coach, but the important thing is that Christian staying or leaving, he’s that type of guy who easily I could understand. Proper guy, loves the club, loves his colleagues, amazing colleague in the dressing room. So it doesn’t matter what, he’s one of us until the last day.”

Eriksen’s departure would once have been seen as a major blow to Tottenham, but his relationship with supporters of the North London side has soured in recent times.

Eriksen’s commitment has been questioned, with his performances dropping below par over the past year.

Mourinho started Eriksen as a substitute during his first game in charge at Spurs, but did bring him on during their 3-2 victory over West Ham United.