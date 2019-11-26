Jose Mourinho shares conversation with Maurizio Pochettino at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has taken over from Maurizio Pochettino's Father at the North London club.

Jose Mourinho has told Football London that he has already had a conversation with Maurizio Pochettino in Tottenham Hotspur’s academy over his Father’s sacking at the club.

Pochettino’s son is in a potentially awkward situation, as he is now still at Tottenham without his Dad being in charge.

However, Mourinho has sought out the academy midfielder in his first days in charge at Tottenham.

And the Portuguese boss claims that he gave Maurizio a message from him to send to his Dad.

“I haven’t spoke to him,” Mourinho said. “I’ve been there and I know what he’s going through.

“I spoke to his son, in our academy, and I will call him. I told the players here to tell him he’s free to come here whenever, to have a meal with the players, if he wants me here or not that’s fine.”

Mourinho has said all the right things since taking over from Pochettino, and been very respectful to Tottenham’s former boss.

Mourinho has also made a good impression with on the pitch matters, as Spurs got off to a winning start under his guidance.

Tottenham ran out 3-2 winners over West Ham United at the weekend, and their performance in the contest was a strong one.

Tottenham are next in action later this evening, when they take on Olympiacos in the Champions League.