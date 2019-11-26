Jose Mourinho reacts to Tottenham fans singing his name

Jose Mourinho will get a taste of his first home game as Tottenham Hotspur manager tonight in the Champions League.

Jose Mourinho has stated that he is grateful that the Tottenham supporters are singing his name but he made it clear that it is about his players.

After Spurs recorded a 3-2 win at the London Stadium over the weekend, the away faithful began singing Mourinho's name.

Mourinho admitted that he didn't want to go over to the away faithful because he didn't want to take the limelight away from his players.

“I didn't go there because I felt I shouldn't,” Mourinho told Football London. “I felt I wanted the players to be the guys, and they are the guys so I don't want to go where the fans were. I just wave from the outside.

“Obviously it is a good feeling. I want to thank, but again it is about the players and not me so if I could choose between another Jose song and players songs and Spurs songs I would go in that direction. It is not about me.”

Mourinho and Tottenham will now turn their attention to Champions League matters as he is tasked in guiding the club into the knockout stages.

It has been an indifferent start for Tottenham but they are still sitting second in Group B on seven points from four matches.

They are five points behind leaders Bayern Munich, but most importantly, they are four points ahead of Red Star Belgrade.

Spurs suffered one of their worst defeats of Pochettino's reign in the Champions League when Bayern Munich put seven past them. Mourinho will be hoping to eradicate those memories by working his magic in this tournament.