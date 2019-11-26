Jorge Jesus sends warning to Liverpool ahead of potential showdown

Liverpool have a seriously tough, tricky and very busy December coming up both in the Premier League, Champions League, League Cup and the Club World Cup.

Flamengo coach Jorge Jesus has warned Liverpool ahead of their potential meeting with the English club at the Fifa Club World Cup next month.

Jesus also seemingly questioned the manner in which Liverpool won the Champions League final last season as he suggested that it lacked technique, tactics and colour.

The Flamengo boss was comparing Liverpool's Champions League final win to his side winning the Copa Libertadores final when they beat River Plate.

The Brazilian clubs current road leads to Liverpool as the duo could meet in the final of the Fifa Club World Cup as Liverpool fans won't have been too impressed with Jesus' Champions League comments.

"This final has been seen by 186 countries in the world, by millions and millions, and whoever saw it will realise the level it had," said Jesus, as quoted by One Football.

"(Compared to) the last Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham, this one had more technical, tactical content, and a much more beautiful colour than this final in Madrid, where I saw it live.

"We will be in Qatar to play against Liverpool if they are a finalist, and we still have to play two games. We have a team to win this trophy."

A busy festive period awaits Liverpool, who have Premier League, Champions League, League Cup and Fifa Club World Cup matches to deal with next month.

It also includes Liverpool playing two matches in two days on two different continents, as a group of youngsters are set to take on Aston Villa in the League Cup quarter-final, with the senior plays in Qatar for the FIFA Club World Cup.

Nonetheless, Jurgen Klopp will be hoping his team can come through these next six weeks because it could prove to be pivotal as to whether they are crowned Premier League champions at the end of the season.