John Aldridge comments on Liverpool's VAR controversies

Liverpool had a VAR decision go in their favour on Saturday, but it was the right call.

John Aldridge has rubbished suggestions that Liverpool are constantly benefiting from dodgy VAR decisions.

On Saturday, Crystal Palace thought they had opened the scoring against Jurgen Klopp's side at Selhurst Park.

But James Tomkins's goal was chalked off after a VAR check, with Jordan Ayew adjudged to have fouled Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren in the build-up.

Even Eagles boss Roy Hodgson agreed that the decision was correct but Twitter was rife with suggestions that the system is regularly favouring the Reds.

Some clever fans came up with a 'LiVARpool' hashtag to further hammer home the point, but Aldridge says that the Video Assistant Referee system is simply 'swings and roundabouts'.

He told The Echo: "It's wrong to say VAR is helping Liverpool. Let's not forget with VAR we've had our moments against us, it's swings and roundabouts.

"I have to say on Saturday the referee should have seen the foul anyway. It was a blatant push and 100% a foul. How anyone can debate it is seriously crazy."

Aldridge is right. It's only been a few weeks since Roberto Firmino was controversially flagged offside away to Aston Villa in a decision which seemed to make a mockery of the whole thing.

VAR certainly didn't favour Liverpool on that occasion and over the course of the season there's no reason why things won't balance out, for every team.