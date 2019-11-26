Jamie Redknapp thinks Jose Mourinho's previous comments about Chelsea aren't justified ahead of Tottenham meeting

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur will come up against their London rivals Chelsea next month in the Premier League.

Jamie Redknapp thinks that Jose Mourinho's comments that he is 'worried' for Chelsea aren't justified as he is set to come up against his former club with Tottenham Hotspur next month.

Before Mourinho was appointed Spurs manager he told Sky Sports that he was 'still worried' for Frank Lampard's young Chelsea side, who are sitting in the Champions League places.

Not many would have predicted Mourinho becoming Tottenham boss, but it does add more spice to his up and coming meeting with Chelsea next month.

Former Spurs midfielder Redknapp thinks that Mourinho's comments about Chelsea weren't fair as he explained how well Lampard has been doing with the likes of Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount.

On whether Mourinho's Chelsea worries are justified: "No not at all," Redknapp told Sky Sports. "I didn't really agree with that one bit.

"If you look at the players they have got Frank is well aware they have got young players in that squad and to go to Man City and lose any game is not a disgrace because they are a good side.

"I don't think that was a fair assessment [from Mourinho] of where Chelsea are. If you look at the players, the likes of Tomori. At the start of the year they would have maybe sold him or go out on loan, he's now in the England squad. Mason Mount, what's he worth now? Tammy Abraham? All the players he has brought into the team. So, no I don't think that's a fair assessment."

Chelsea's game against Spurs was going to be hotly-contested regardless of who was on the touchline, but now it adds more drama and entertainment for the outsiders.

Spurs are currently trying to chase their London rivals for those Champions League spots, as Lampard's men hold a nine-point lead over their rivals.

But a very busy and important festive fixture list is coming up and it could be very crucial to both Chelsea and Tottenham's chances of finishing in the top four places come May.