Jamie Carragher thinks Aston Villa man has qualities Liverpool's front three don't have

Jack Grealish missed Aston Villa's defeat to Liverpool earlier this month but he was back in action during their win against Newcastle United last night.

Jamie Carragher has claimed Aston Villa's Jack Grealish has qualities Liverpool and Manchester City's front three don't have as he praised the Englishman for his performance against Newcastle on Monday night.

When Villa were beaten 2-1 by Liverpool at the start of the month, Grealish missed that match through injury, but he was back at it last night as he ran the show during his sides 2-0 win against Newcastle.

Whilst Grealish didn't get on the scoresheet, he produced a Man of the Match display from the left-hand side, as Villa ended three defeats on the bounce by beating their former boss Steve Bruce.

After the game, Carragher stated that Grealish's ability to stop and have time on the ball is something certain top players don't have as he made reference to Liverpool and Man City.

"Very few players have got that swagger," Carragher told Sky Sports. "It feels like when he gets the ball, the game in some ways stops and people are waiting to see what he's going to do. Defenders are scared to engage him and go to him, they're waiting for a clever pass, a body movement.

"He's different from a lot of the top players, he mentioned the Liverpool front three and playing in that position, but you think about City's and Liverpool's front three, it's a lot about pace and getting in behind, but some of those players at those top clubs don't have what he's got. Actually running the game.

"It's not a case of when the ball comes to him will he keep it, it's what clever pass is he going to play? Sometimes I feel like the opposition don't want to take the ball off him, just make sure he plays it simple. He's got class. I remember growing up, watching football with my dad. He would say the good players always had time on the ball. And every time I look at him, it looks like he's got an extra half a second than anyone else."

There has been a lot of talk since the start of the season that Grealish should earn an England call-up, but at this moment in time, Gareth Southgate is yet to call his name.

There is a lot of competition in the middle of the park for England and Grealish now has these next few months to prove his worth to his nation.

If he can show the form he produced at Villa Park last night, not only will he increase his chances of earning an England call but Villa will continue to rise up the table.