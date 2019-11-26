Jamie Carragher shares his biggest problem with Trent Alexander-Arnold for Liverpool

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold was partly at fault for the goal Jurgen Klopp's side conceded at the weekend.

Jamie Carragher has told Monday Night Football, which was broadcast on Sky Sports on 25th November, that his biggest problem with Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold is his lack of ability to sense danger.

Alexander-Arnold has earned widespread praise for his performances in a Liverpool shirt since he broke through.

However, if there is one area he could improve it is on the defensive side of his game.

Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at the weekend, with Alexander-Arnold playing a part in both goals his side scored.

But Carragher felt that Alexander-Arnold could have done more to stop Palace scoring, if he had just shown more urgency to get back.

“That’s my biggest problem with him. Zaha is powerful and it’s tough to stop him. He doesn’t panic, sprint back,” Carragher explained.

“I’ve seen it from him a lot. I don’t know if Jurgen Klopp has noticed or spoken to him about it. There was a goal at Arsenal last season. It’s like he jogs back, just get back! I think that goal is stopped if he makes that sprint.”

It is difficult to be too tough on Alexander-Arnold, as he has been so impressive ever since breaking through at Anfield, but if he is to reach the very top of the game he will need to improve defensively.

Despite his failure to switch on for 90 minutes at the weekend, Liverpool still continued their unbeaten run.

The Reds now have an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table over their nearest rivals, Leicester City.