Jamie Carragher has theory why Marco Silva is still at Everton

Everton have a hugely difficult run of games coming up, with fears they could slide in to the relegation zone forming.

Jamie Carragher has told Monday Night Football, which was broadcast on Sky Sports on 25th November, that he thinks Marco Silva is only still in charge at Everton due to their fixture list.

Everton were beaten 2-0 by Norwich City at Goodison Park at the weekend, with the Toffees really struggling this season.

Everton were booed off the pitch, with frustrations rising at the Merseyside club.

Silva has failed to get his side playing to the maximum of their ability, after some big investment in recent years.

And Carragher thinks that Silva is now on borrowed time at Everton, as he thinks the Portuguese boss is only still in the job due to the difficulty of the fixtures coming up.

“This felt like a line had been crossed. That was the worst result and day in his Everton tenure,” Carragher said.

“The tough run of games is keeping him in the job. Last year, he had a good run in tough fixtures but any new manager, you wouldn’t want to give them that to start.

“I think Silva will have the Leicester game and the Liverpool game. If that goes badly I don’t see how he moves on from that.”

Everton are due to face the likes of Leicester City, Liverpool and Chelsea in the coming weeks, which is a daunting prospect given their poor form.

The Toffees have already been linked to a host of names to take over, but no outstanding candidate has emerged.

And Carragher cannot understand why Everton fans can’t seem to find a successor to back to take over from Silva.

“The big question is, I’ve spoken to a lot of Everton fans over the weekend, and everyone you mention they are so against,” he added.

“They don’t want David Moyes, which I can’t believe given what he did there in the past.

“They don’t want Eddie Howe, there’s talk of Mark Hughes. I think there’s a big split in the boardroom over what they want going forward, and that’s a big problem.”

Everton’s defeat to Norwich has left them in 16th place in the Premier League table, and there are fears that they could slip into the relegation zone soon.