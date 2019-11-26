James Maddison, Trevor Sinclair & Oli McBurnie laud Aston Villa's Jack Grealish

Aston Villa secured a much-needed three points against Newcastle United on Monday night with Jack Grealish playing a key role in the win.

James Maddison, Trevor Sinclair and Oli McBurnie lauded Jack Grealish after Aston Villa recorded a much-needed 2-0 win over Newcastle United on Monday night.

Leicester playmaker Maddison labelled Grealish as 'outstanding', whilst Sheffield United striker McBurnie stated that the Villa man is 'delightful to watch'.

Whilst Grealish didn't get on the scoresheet against Newcastle, he did win the fouls which led to both Villa's goal as Conor Hourihane opened the scoring and then set up Anwar El Ghazi for Villa's second.

Here are the messages Maddison, Sinclair and McBurnie sent to Grealish as they were clearly delighted with the performance he put in on the night:

Jack Grealish was quality tonight; deceptively quick, can pick a pass out & beat a man, strong in possession, goal threat and presses well, top player — Trevor Sinclair (@trevor8sinclair) November 25, 2019

Grealish delightful to watch — Oli McBurnie (@oli_mcburnie) November 25, 2019

Villa went into the Newcastle match having lost three games on the bounce, but with Grealish's return from injury, he inspired them to a valuable three points.

They move up to 15th in the Premier League table and are only three points behind ninth-placed Manchester United, who they face at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Most of the pressure will be on United, so this is a great opportunity for Smith and his Villa players to prove their worth and show some signs of consistency.

If they are to get three points from the game then Grealish is going to be key for Villa in the final third.