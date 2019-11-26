Infamous Leeds flop Felix Wiedwald rolls back the years with horror mistake

Felix Wiedwald lasted just 28 Championship games at Leeds United before returning to the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt.

With just over an hour on the clock at the Commerzbank Arena, Felix Wiedwald stood alone in the penalty area wondering what he had done.

Making his first start in three-and-a-half months, the Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper shanked a clearance straight into the path of Werder Bremen forward Joao Victor. And, unlike Wiedwald, Victor made no mistake, slotting with ease into an empty net to consign Frankfurt to a 2-0 home defeat against a team who played the entire second half with 10 men.

But perhaps the most damning indictment of the 29-year-old shot-stopper is that anyone who has watched him in action, for Frankfurt, Bremen or Leeds, will not have been surprised. Wiedwald has long been renowned in England and Germany for the odd unforced error, a horror spill or a feeble flap.

The former Germany U20 international is far more likely to be spotted making an appearance in one of those stocking filler, Soccer Shocker DVDs rather than any Save of the Season compilations. Frankfurt's players and coaching staff rallied around Wiedwald after the game but the damage was done.

His one and only season at Leeds in 2017/18 was nothing short of a disaster and there were few objections when the £500,000 signing was dropped for an unproven youngster by the name of Bailey-Peacock Farrell once Paul Heckingbottom replaced Thomas Christiansen in the Elland Road dugout.

And, a year after Leeds got rid and cut their losses, Wiedwald clearly hasn’t learned his lesson just yet.