How much are Little Mix tickets? Summer 2020 tour will be a blast!

This is one tour you certainly won't want to miss out on.

The Little Mix Summer 2020 tour is incoming, so let's talk tickets!

We've seen a number of great girl groups over the years, from Girls Aloud to The Pussycat Dolls, but at the moment, it's all about Little Mix.

In fact, that's been the case for quite some time now. They formed in 2011 and blew audiences away on the eighth series of UK's The X Factor. After winning over the hearts of the British public, they won the competition and went onto sign with Simon Cowell's Syco Music.

Since then, they have dominated the decade, and in turn, the charts. Their debut album - DNA - arrived in 2012, and since then, they've released another four studio albums, boasting such hits as 'Shout Out to My Ex', 'Black Magic', 'Wings' and more.

Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall attend the launch of the PrettyLittleThing x Little Mix collection at Aynhoe Park House on November 6, 2019 in Banbury,...

Little Mix 2020 tour dates

So, wanna hear all these great songs live? Check out the Little Mix Summer 2020 tour dates below (as outlined by Capital FM):

- Friday, June 26th 2020 - Falkirk, The Falkirk Stadium

- Saturday, June 27th 2020 - St Helens, R.F.C. Stadium

- Sunday, June 28th 2020 - Cardiff, Cardiff City Stadium

- Tuesday, June 30th 2020 - Peterborough, The Weston Homes Stadium

- Thursday, July 2nd 2020 - Southampton, The Ageas Bowl

- Friday, July 3rd 2020 - Plymouth, Home Park Stadium

- Saturday, July 4th 2020 - London, American Express Presents BST Hyde Park

- Sunday, July 5th 2020 - Lytham, Lytham Festival

- Thursday, July 9th 2020 - Gloucester, Kingsholm Stadium

- Friday, July 10th 2020 - Colchester, JobServe Community Stadium

- Saturday, July 11th 2020 - Colwyn Bay, Stadiwm Zip World

- Sunday, July 12th 2020 - Hull, Hull College Craven Park

- Tuesday, July 14th 2020 - Ardingly, South of England Event Centre

- Thursday, July 16th 2020 - Durham, Emirates Riverside

- Friday, July 17th 2020 - Leicester, Fischer County Ground

- Saturday, July 18th 2020 - Norfolk, Holkham Hall

- Sunday, July 19th 2020 - Canterbury, The Spitfire Ground

- Tuesday, July 21st 2020 - Scarborough, Scarborough Open Air Theatre

- Friday, July 24th 2020- Carlisle, Bitts Park

- Saturday, July 25th 2020 - Ayr, Ayr Racecourse

- Sunday, July 26th 2020 - Aberdeen, Hazlehead Park

How much are Little Mix 2020 tickets?

According to Viagogo, the face value per ticket is £55.00.

Booking fees will round it up a little closer to £60.00. However, tickets are expected to sell out very fast, so you'll want to get them as quickly as possible.

When do they go on sale?

... Because we can’t get enough of you guys, we’re so excited to announce the #Summer2020Tour is coming!! Tickets go on sale at 9AM this Thursday https://t.co/2CA4iC4qQx pic.twitter.com/Ej1ZsVWFQE — Little Mix (@LittleMix) November 25, 2019

When do Little Mix tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Little Mix Summer 2020 tour go on sale on Thursday, November 28th 2019 at 9 am.

To buy them, head over to the group's official website. It's sure to be a massive tour and considering the number of dates, it shouldn't be too difficult to get tickets if you head over on Thursday morning.

