Leicester City fans react on Twitter to George Hirst display against Derby County U23s

Leicester City Under-23s made it six wins in a row in all competitions as the Foxes youngster extended his goalscoring streak.

A number of Leicester City fans have taken to Twitter to praise George Hirst for his latest impressive display for the Foxes Under-23s as they put their Derby County counterparts to the sword on Monday night.

The 20-year-old once again got on the scoresheet for Leicester's development squad, finding an early breakthrough in the Premier League 2 match at Holmes Park as he pounced after Admiral Muskwe's effort was parried by Jon Mitchell.

Leicester extended their advantage just before the half-hour mark as Muskwe’s low attempt came back off the post for Josh Eppiah, who converted from close range, and Muskwe went on to claim his side's third with a ferocious top-corner strike from the edge of the area.

Jahmal Hector-Ingram got one back from Derby with a finish from inside the area, but City’s three-goal lead was restored before the break through George Thomas, the final result a comprehensive 4-1 win for the King Power Stadium side.

Hirst now has six goals for the season and three in his last three games (Soccerway) and some Leicester fans were pleased to see another goal from the prolific youngster, giving their thoughts on social media:

Get him in the first team. He's unreal — Connor Millar (@Connorm1409) 25 November 2019

The kid needs game time. — It's 11, Heaven for Jamie Vardy (@Youri_SZN1) 25 November 2019

Get him in the first team squad — Steve Hilton (@steventhilton63) 25 November 2019

George Hirst is unreal — Harry (@Harrylcfc123) 25 November 2019

Another goal for Leicester Under 23's for George Hirst tonight,hes put the Foxes ahead of Derby. A Championship club or Upper League one side should go in to loan him in January he scores plenty of goals and needs first team football. — Josh Bunting (@Buntingfootball) 25 November 2019

Up next for Leicester's U23s - who now have six wins in a row in all competitions - is the Premier League International Cup clash against Dinamo Zagreb U23s next Wednesday.