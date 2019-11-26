Quick links

Leicester City fans react on Twitter to George Hirst display against Derby County U23s

Giuseppe Labellarte
George Hirst of Leicester City during Evian pre-season on July 9, 2019 in Evian-les-Bains, France.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Leicester City Under-23s made it six wins in a row in all competitions as the Foxes youngster extended his goalscoring streak.

A number of Leicester City fans have taken to Twitter to praise George Hirst for his latest impressive display for the Foxes Under-23s as they put their Derby County counterparts to the sword on Monday night.

The 20-year-old once again got on the scoresheet for Leicester's development squad, finding an early breakthrough in the Premier League 2 match at Holmes Park as he pounced after Admiral Muskwe's effort was parried by Jon Mitchell.

 

Leicester extended their advantage just before the half-hour mark as Muskwe’s low attempt came back off the post for Josh Eppiah, who converted from close range, and Muskwe went on to claim his side's third with a ferocious top-corner strike from the edge of the area.

Jahmal Hector-Ingram got one back from Derby with a finish from inside the area, but City’s three-goal lead was restored before the break through George Thomas, the final result a comprehensive 4-1 win for the King Power Stadium side.

Hirst now has six goals for the season and three in his last three games (Soccerway) and some Leicester fans were pleased to see another goal from the prolific youngster, giving their thoughts on social media:

Up next for Leicester's U23s - who now have six wins in a row in all competitions - is the Premier League International Cup clash against Dinamo Zagreb U23s next Wednesday.

George Hirst of England during the International Friendly match between Portugal U20 and England U20 at Stadium Municipal 25 April on March 26, 2019 in Penafiel, Portugal.

