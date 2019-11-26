Quick links

Gary Neville says Arsenal defence and not Unai Emery is to blame

Unai Emery the head coach
Arsenal manager Unai Emery is under pressure.

Gary Neville has put the blame on Arsenal's players for the team's ongoing problems.

Manager Unai Emery is getting the blame, but Neville believes Arsenal's defenders might be beyond help.

 

Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football (25/11 7pm): "That first goal they conceded at the weekend is just horrific.

"It's almost like it goes beyond coaching. There's nothing you can do with players who do those things.

"When you have a coach who has a great reputation, who has worked at the highest level and who is struggling as badly as he is, you can't just think that all of a sudden he's a terrible coach. There has to be other underlying reasons as to why it's not happening for him."

Arsenal's players are not and should not be beyond criticism.

But Emery should not escape the flak either. He works with the players in the lead up to the games, talks to them before kick-off, and at half-time and after matches.

If his messages and instructions are not getting through then Arsenal need a new voice to guide the players.

There will clearly need to be more incomings and outgoings in the transfer market, but sadly for Emery it is a lot easier for a club to change a manager than an entire defence.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

