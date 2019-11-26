Gary Neville comments on Jack Grealish's Aston Villa display last night

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish helped his side to victory last night.

Gary Neville has told Monday Night Football, which was broadcast on Sky Sports on 25th November, that Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish enjoyed a really good night last night.

Grealish helped Villa to a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United, with his performance really catching the eye.

Grealish was behind most Villa’s attacking play, as he showed his ability in possession.

Newcastle’s defence could not deal with his creativity, with the playmaker looking a huge threat throughout.

And Neville felt that Grealish’s display would have boosted his chances of making his England debut, even though he is facing a tough task to break into Gareth Southgate’s side.

“I have to say tonight was a good night for him. He’s got to do that week in week out,” Neville said.

“England have a lot of good players in that position, like James Maddison.

“But I was very impressed with him. He wanted the ball all the time. He ran the game.”

Dean Smith deserves great credit for finding a way to bring the best out of Grealish this season.

The Villa academy graduate started the campaign in a central role, but he has thrived more since being switched to a more advanced position.

Grealish is now given more attacking freedom with three midfielders behind him.

Villa’s win over Newcastle has pushed them up to 15th place in the Premier League table.