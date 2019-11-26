Quick links

Gary Neville comments on Jack Grealish's Aston Villa display last night

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish helped his side to victory last night.

Gary Neville has told Monday Night Football, which was broadcast on Sky Sports on 25th November, that Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish enjoyed a really good night last night.

Grealish helped Villa to a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United, with his performance really catching the eye.

Grealish was behind most Villa’s attacking play, as he showed his ability in possession.

Newcastle’s defence could not deal with his creativity, with the playmaker looking a huge threat throughout.

And Neville felt that Grealish’s display would have boosted his chances of making his England debut, even though he is facing a tough task to break into Gareth Southgate’s side.

 

“I have to say tonight was a good night for him. He’s got to do that week in week out,” Neville said.

“England have a lot of good players in that position, like James Maddison.

“But I was very impressed with him. He wanted the ball all the time. He ran the game.”

Dean Smith deserves great credit for finding a way to bring the best out of Grealish this season.

The Villa academy graduate started the campaign in a central role, but he has thrived more since being switched to a more advanced position.

Grealish is now given more attacking freedom with three midfielders behind him.

Villa’s win over Newcastle has pushed them up to 15th place in the Premier League table.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

