How to fix: Five Nights At Freddy's AR 'not compatible' on Android

A guide for how to possibly fix the 'device isn't compatible with this version' error for Five Nights At Freddy's AR: Special Delivery on iOS and Android.

Five Nights At Freddy's AR: Special Delivery is now available to download on iOS and Android, and there's no doubt a lot of fans of the never-ending series will be installing it despite the negative reception and belief from others that the franchise sorely needs to die.

Unfortunately, some die-hard fans have been unable to play the augmented-reality adaptation, so in the stead of a hero hopefully this guide will help you understand the 'device isn't compatible with this version' error.

How to fix FNAF AR 'not compatible' error for iOS and Android

You must boast a device that can run iOS 11.2 to play Five Nights At Freddy's AR: Special Delivery without the 'not compatible' error. Illumix recommend iOS 13, but 11.2 is the bare minimum.

As for Android, the minimum specs are Android Version 7 (or higher) as well as AR Core support. The recommended specs are Android Version 9 and up.

If you don't boast an iOS or Android device with the minimum specs provided by Illumix, then the bad news is that you're simply out of luck and unable to play.

You can find a list of every compatible device by clicking here.

Provided you're still experiencing the error on Android despite meeting the necessary requirements, then there is a possible fix that has been shared.

In order to possibly remove the 'your device is not compatible with this version' error on Android, Illumix simply recommend clearing the Google Play Store cache and data.

Once you've done that, they then recommend restarting the Google Play Store and installing the app once again to see if it works.

