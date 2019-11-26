There's bad news when it comes to how to get Faz-Coins in Five Nights At Freddy's AR: Special Delivery.

Five Nights At Freddy's AR: Special Delivery is now available to download on iOS and Android, and the game has been dismissed by some as further proof that the series now needs to die more than ever before. But, for those of you who are going to install and play the game regardless of what anyone else thinks, this article sadly has nothing but bad news when it comes to answering how to get Faz-Coins.

As its name implies, Five Nights At Freddy's AR is an augmented-reality game that is aching to Pokémon Go and Harry Potter Wizards Unite. It's completely free to download and play on either iOS or Android, but - as you'd expect - there's a catch like there always is when it comes to mobile video games.

And this catch applies strictly to the Faz-Coins.

How do you get Faz-Coins in Five Nights At Freddy's AR?

You can only get Faz-Coins in Five Nights At Freddy's AR: Special Delivery by buying them.

150 Faz-Coins will be given to you when you first play the game, but after that there is no natural way to unlock the in-game currency.

This is hugely disappointing and has resulted in accusations on forums such as Reddit that the title is essentially pay-to-win.

While the pay-to-win sentiment has been shared by a few disgruntled fans, it's important to note that you technically don't need to fork up cash in order to enjoy the mobile adaptation.

Yes, it's necessary for getting battery packs, but you can still play without.

