Everton's Kieran Phillips reappears for Sheffield United on trial

The Everton striker Kieran Phillips has been handed another opportunity to impress Sheffield United.

Phillips, whom The Liverpool Echo claims Everton are expecting to leave in January, played and scored for Sheffield United's Under-23s against Bolton Wanderers this week.

And his name is again present in the United eleven for tonight's mini Steel City derby against Sheffield Wednesday - although the Blades continue to refer to him as 'Trialist' online.

David Bates and Jordan Thorniley in action for Wednesday, k.o. 7pm pic.twitter.com/YNIVzBxkHL — Nancy Frostick (@nancyfrostick) November 26, 2019

Phillips has been scarcely used Everton's U23s this season, and was not part of the side that lost 3-1 against Tottenham Hotspur on Friday.

His Toffees manager, David Unsworth, has strong ties with Sheffield United from his time as a player and coach at Bramall Lane.

Phillips will be up against a former Everton defender in the shape of Jordan Thorniley, who started for the Owls at centre-back.

