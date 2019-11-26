Quick links

Everton

Sheffield United

Premier League

Everton's Kieran Phillips reappears for Sheffield United on trial

Aiden Cusick
General view of Everton crest on side of the stand ahead of the Premier League match between Everton FC and Fulham FC at Goodison Park on September 29, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Everton striker has already played once for Sheffield United's Under-23s.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Captains Paul Glatzel of Liverpool and Kieran Phillips of Everton lead their teams onto the pitch at the start of the U18 Premier League game at The...

The Everton striker Kieran Phillips has been handed another opportunity to impress Sheffield United.

Phillips, whom The Liverpool Echo claims Everton are expecting to leave in January, played and scored for Sheffield United's Under-23s against Bolton Wanderers this week.

 

And his name is again present in the United eleven for tonight's mini Steel City derby against Sheffield Wednesday - although the Blades continue to refer to him as 'Trialist' online.

Phillips has been scarcely used Everton's U23s this season, and was not part of the side that lost 3-1 against Tottenham Hotspur on Friday.

His Toffees manager, David Unsworth, has strong ties with Sheffield United from his time as a player and coach at Bramall Lane.

Phillips will be up against a former Everton defender in the shape of Jordan Thorniley, who started for the Owls at centre-back.

Everton fans - what would Sheffield United be getting in Phillips?

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch