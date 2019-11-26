Chris Sutton issues brutal verdict on Everton and Marco Silva following weekend loss

Everton manager Marco Silva is under more pressure than ever at Goodison Park with many of the Toffees faithful wanting him gone.

BBC Sport pundit Chris Sutton has issued a damning verdict on Everton and Marco Silva as the Toffees manager remains under intense pressure at Goodison Park.

Everton have been terribly inconsistent this season and sit just four points clear of the Premier League relegation zone, 18th-placed Norwich having reduced the gap with their 2-0 win at Goodison Park at the weekend.

The Toffees were especially lacklustre against the Canaries - who claimed only their first away win of the season - with their goalkeeper Tim Krul barely troubled by the home attackers despite 18 shots (BBC Sport).

Sutton said Silva's appointment was supposed to bring Everton to the next level, ie qualification for Europe, but there have been no improvements despite having had money, time and choice of players.

He also described the loss to Norwich as "Sam Allardyce football", adding he understands why so many Everton fans are complaining - being genuinely worried there may be a relegation dogfight on the cards.

"Silva was brought in to take Everton to the next level, a European place," Sutton wrote on BBC Sport. "There has been no improvement under him. He has had a lot of money to spend but it's been like running in quicksand. It's not going to get any better. The one thing he can't complain about is he's had the money to spend, he's brought players in and he's had time to mould his side.

"It's the manner of the loss at the weekend. It was Sam Allardyce football - desperate stuff. I can understand the Everton fans who are saying we have had enough and if you carry on we could really be in a relegation scrap."

The Toffees have suffered their seventh loss of the season and are now a lowly 16th in the table, with high-flying Leicester City up next on Sunday 1 December.

Silva took training as normal on Tuesday and now looks set to be in charge for Sunday's Premier League visit to the King Power Stadium, as has been reported by BBC Sport.