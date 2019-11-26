Quick links

'Take a risk': West Ham fans want Charlton raid for Lee Bowyer

Manuel Pellegrini the head coach
Lee Bowyer played for West Ham United in the Premier League for three years; now he is guiding the Addicks up the Championship table.

Manuel Pellegrini hasn’t even cleared out his office yet and already the list of names being tipped to replace him at West Ham United is already long and extensive.

From Chris Hughton to Chris Wilder, David Moyes to Joe Cole, the speculation is only a couple of days old and already the rumour mill is starting to churn out some strange options. But Lee Bowyer makes a lot more sense than some.

At just 42 and with less than two years of experience on his CV, some will be quick to write off this suggestions in the blinking of an eye. But Bowyer, albeit in his short managerial career, has proven the doubters wrong again and again.

Lee Bowyer the manager

A tenacious little midfielder in his playing days, the Canning Town native appears to have matured into a meticulous, measured tactician while leading a basket case club like Charlton from the depths of League One to the top half of the Championship in the space of just 12 months.

He gets the best out of young players, plays attractive, attacking football and, perhaps most importantly of all, he knows West Ham like the back of his hand after three years patrolling the midfield battleground at Upton Park.

If the Hammers want to go in a completely different, homegrown direction, Bowyer’s your man.

Lee Bowyer manager of Charlton Athletic looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan Athletic and Charlton Athletic at DW Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Wigan, England.

