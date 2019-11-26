Quick links

St Mirren boss suggests what Celtic have planned for Lewis Morgan

Danny Owen
A general view of Celtic Park ahead of the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 match between Celtic and Zenit St Petersburg at the Celtic Park on February 15, 2018 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lewis Morgan has featured in just three Scottish Premiership games this season for Neil Lennon's Celtic.

Lewis Morgan of Celit FC in action during the UEFA Champions League 2019

St Mirren would ‘love’ to re-sign Celtic winger Lewis Morgan during the January transfer window, manager Jim Goodwin has told STV, but it seems the bench-warmer still has a role to play in green and white.

It has been a difficult season for the 23-year-old. Morgan has featured just three times in Celtic’s first 13 Scottish Premiership games – not to mention being left out of the matchday squad on seven occasions – with the likes of James Forrest and Moi Elyounoussi well ahead of him in the pecking order.

That is a far cry from the 2017/18 season, when Morgan’s 18 goals and 13 assists inspired St Mirren to the Championship title.

 

And with the Buddies struggling at the bottom end of the table, Morgan would be welcomed back with open arms, although manager Goodwin admits that a deal is unlikely at this stage.

"Of course Lewis would be a player we'd love to get, he's obviously been here before and been very successful. He's a quality footballer but at this minute in time he's not available,” Goodwin said.

Lewis Morgan of St Mirren in action during the BETFRED Cup Group Stage between St Mirren and Edinburgh City at St Mirren Park on July 30, 2016 in Paisley, Scotland.

"We haven't been told by Celtic that he is and he remains part of their squad.

"I wouldn't hide from the fact that if we could have an opportunity of making that one happen then absolutely we would.”

Morgan spent the second half of last season on loan at Sunderland and thrived under his ex-St Mirren boss Jack Ross. Another spell away from Parkhead would surely do him the world of good though Celtic coach Neil Lennon clearly thinks that the Scotland international will come in handy during what is likely to be a gruelling season for the Hoops.

Ryan Christie(left) and Lewis Morgan of Celtic FC during the UEFA Champions League 2019

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

