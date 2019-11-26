St Mirren boss suggests what Celtic have planned for Lewis Morgan

Lewis Morgan has featured in just three Scottish Premiership games this season for Neil Lennon's Celtic.

St Mirren would ‘love’ to re-sign Celtic winger Lewis Morgan during the January transfer window, manager Jim Goodwin has told STV, but it seems the bench-warmer still has a role to play in green and white.

It has been a difficult season for the 23-year-old. Morgan has featured just three times in Celtic’s first 13 Scottish Premiership games – not to mention being left out of the matchday squad on seven occasions – with the likes of James Forrest and Moi Elyounoussi well ahead of him in the pecking order.

That is a far cry from the 2017/18 season, when Morgan’s 18 goals and 13 assists inspired St Mirren to the Championship title.

And with the Buddies struggling at the bottom end of the table, Morgan would be welcomed back with open arms, although manager Goodwin admits that a deal is unlikely at this stage.

"Of course Lewis would be a player we'd love to get, he's obviously been here before and been very successful. He's a quality footballer but at this minute in time he's not available,” Goodwin said.

"We haven't been told by Celtic that he is and he remains part of their squad.

"I wouldn't hide from the fact that if we could have an opportunity of making that one happen then absolutely we would.”

Morgan spent the second half of last season on loan at Sunderland and thrived under his ex-St Mirren boss Jack Ross. Another spell away from Parkhead would surely do him the world of good though Celtic coach Neil Lennon clearly thinks that the Scotland international will come in handy during what is likely to be a gruelling season for the Hoops.