Reported Wolves and Newcastle target Aurelio Buta has his weakness brutally exposed

Premier League duo Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United are keen to sign £5m Aurelio Buta from Antwerp.

Aurelio Buta did his burgeoning reputation little good on Sunday night as Antwerp scrambled a late draw away at Gent.

The right-back has been hogging the headlines in recent weeks and not just because of his swashbuckling performances on the flank. According to the Birmingham Mail, Newcastle United are interested in signing the £5 million-rated flyer though Wolverhampton Wanderers are expected to win the race (the Express).

Neither Newcastle nor Wolves will have been too impressed by what they saw from the one-time Benfica youngster at the Ghelamco Arena, however.

Buta came off second best in his battle with Iranian international Milad Mohammadi on the right-hand side, failing to add to his four Jupiler League assists while struggling to deal with the forward bursts of Gent’s summer signing.

“Mohammadi brought more power. In the one-on-one duel over the flank with Buta, he definitely came out as the winner,” said Gert Verheyren, a former player and coach who is now an analyst for Het Nieuwsblad.

“(Mohammadi) won his direct duels, and also walked past Buta with and without a ball.”

Buta has long been renowned for his attacking instincts rather than his defensive diligence and his error-strewn performance against Gent exposed the weaknesses in his game.

Then again, with Nuno and Steve Bruce preferring a three-man central defence with wing backs, Buta should fit in without too many problems out wide at Newcastle or Wolves with both managers relying heavily on creativity from out wide.