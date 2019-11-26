Quick links

Reported Wolves and Newcastle target Aurelio Buta has his weakness brutally exposed

Premier League duo Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United are keen to sign £5m Aurelio Buta from Antwerp.

Aurelio Buta of Royal Antwerp FC during the UEFA Europa League play off qualifying first leg match between AZ Alkmaar and Royal Antwerp FC at stadium De Grolsch Veste on August 22, 2019 in...

Aurelio Buta did his burgeoning reputation little good on Sunday night as Antwerp scrambled a late draw away at Gent.

The right-back has been hogging the headlines in recent weeks and not just because of his swashbuckling performances on the flank. According to the Birmingham Mail, Newcastle United are interested in signing the £5 million-rated flyer though Wolverhampton Wanderers are expected to win the race (the Express).

Neither Newcastle nor Wolves will have been too impressed by what they saw from the one-time Benfica youngster at the Ghelamco Arena, however.

 

Buta came off second best in his battle with Iranian international Milad Mohammadi on the right-hand side, failing to add to his four Jupiler League assists while struggling to deal with the forward bursts of Gent’s summer signing.

“Mohammadi brought more power. In the one-on-one duel over the flank with Buta, he definitely came out as the winner,” said Gert Verheyren, a former player and coach who is now an analyst for Het Nieuwsblad.

“(Mohammadi) won his direct duels, and also walked past Buta with and without a ball.”

Aurelio Buta of Antwerp in action during the Jupiler Pro League match between Royal Antwerp FC and Cercle Brugge at Bosuilstadion on September 21, 2019 in Antwerpen, Belgium.

Buta has long been renowned for his attacking instincts rather than his defensive diligence and his error-strewn performance against Gent exposed the weaknesses in his game.

Then again, with Nuno and Steve Bruce preferring a three-man central defence with wing backs, Buta should fit in without too many problems out wide at Newcastle or Wolves with both managers relying heavily on creativity from out wide.

Aurelio Buta of Antwerp in action during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round first leg match between Royal Antwerp Fc and Fc Viktoria Plzen at King Baudouin Stadium on August 8,...

Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

