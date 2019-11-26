Quick links

Reported Aston Villa target Nico Gaitan holds talks with potential new club

Danny Owen
Dean Smith, manager of Aston Villa looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Middlesbrough at Villa Park on March 16, 2019 in Birmingham, England.
Nico Gaitan has been linked with Premier League trio Aston Villa, West Ham and Sheffield United.

Chicago Fire midfielder Nicolas Gaitan (20) sends a pass forward in the first half of an MLS match between the Chicago Fire and Sporting Kansas City on July 6, 2019 at Children's Mercy...

Boca Juniors have opened talks with Nico Gaitan as the Argentine giants attempt to beat Aston Villa and West Ham United to the veteran winger’s signing, according to TodoFichajes.

At the age of 31, and having spent the last year or so in China and the USA, you might have thought that the chance to play Premier League football had passed Gaitan by. Not necessarily.

 

The Guardian reports that Aston Villa, West Ham and Sheffield United are all interested in signing the former Atletico Madrid and Benfica star on a free transfer, with his Chicago Fire contract due to expire in December.

But while Gaitan must be tempted by the idea of proving himself on English shores at last, an opportunity to travel back home to where it all began could be far too good to turn down.

South Americans are homebirds after all and Gaitan, TodoFichajes says, could follow in the footsteps of Carlos Tevez and co by making an emotional return to Boca Juniors.

Nicolas Gaitan #20 of Chicago Fire controls the ball during a game between Chicago Fire and New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium on August 24, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The 16-time international started his career at La Bombonera and spent nine years in the famous blue and gold kit before embarking upon his European adventure.

Boca have dreamed of welcoming their prodigal son back with open arms for a decade now. And with talks underway, their wish could soon come true.

Boca Juniors' forward Nicolas Gaitan celebrates after scoring his goal against Racing Club during their Argentina first division football match at La Bombonera stadium, in Buenos Aires,...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

