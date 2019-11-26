Reported Aston Villa target Nico Gaitan holds talks with potential new club

Nico Gaitan has been linked with Premier League trio Aston Villa, West Ham and Sheffield United.

Boca Juniors have opened talks with Nico Gaitan as the Argentine giants attempt to beat Aston Villa and West Ham United to the veteran winger’s signing, according to TodoFichajes.

At the age of 31, and having spent the last year or so in China and the USA, you might have thought that the chance to play Premier League football had passed Gaitan by. Not necessarily.

The Guardian reports that Aston Villa, West Ham and Sheffield United are all interested in signing the former Atletico Madrid and Benfica star on a free transfer, with his Chicago Fire contract due to expire in December.

But while Gaitan must be tempted by the idea of proving himself on English shores at last, an opportunity to travel back home to where it all began could be far too good to turn down.

South Americans are homebirds after all and Gaitan, TodoFichajes says, could follow in the footsteps of Carlos Tevez and co by making an emotional return to Boca Juniors.

The 16-time international started his career at La Bombonera and spent nine years in the famous blue and gold kit before embarking upon his European adventure.

Boca have dreamed of welcoming their prodigal son back with open arms for a decade now. And with talks underway, their wish could soon come true.