Report: West Ham want to sign Dortmund's tormentor Streli Mamba

Paderborn striker Mamba made himself a Bundesliga hero on Friday; could that pave the way for a move to the Premier League with West Ham United?

West Ham United are interested in signing Paderborn striker Streli Mamba, according to Calciomercato, after his stunning double against Borussia Dortmund on Friday.

Few had heard of Mamba this time last week but, thanks to 45 outstanding minutes against die Schwarzgelben, the 25-year-old German is the talk of the Bundesliga right now. The Stuttgart-born speed machine ran Dortmund ragged and scored twice as bottom club Paderborn raced into a 3-0 goal lead in the weekend’s thrilling curtain raiser.

Lucian Favre’s side did produce a Jadon Sancho-inspired comeback to escape with a point but Mamba’s name was already hogging the headlines.

So much so that, according to Calciomercato, West Ham are now in the ‘front row’ for his signature with clubs in Germany and Holland also interested. Yet it would be a mistake to suggest Mamba is nothing more than a one-hit wonder.

He has five goals in ten games this season; not bad when you consider how much Paderborn have struggled so far.

"With his pace and quality in the one-on-ones, Mamba is a perfect fit for us!” said former Paderborn sporting director, Markus Krösche, in quotes reported by the Bundesliga website.

With Sebastien Haller scoring just once in his last eight Premier League games and looking more isolated than ever in Saturday’s defeat to Tottenham, Mamba could perhaps be the venomous, jet-heeled partner the Frenchman needs.