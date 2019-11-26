Quick links

Watford

Beşiktaş

Premier League

Report: Watford want Besiktas star Oguzhan Ozyakup in January

Arsene Wenger called Ozyakup 'top class' during his time at Arsenal but is a Premier League return on the cards with Quique Sanchez Flores' Watford?

Oguzhan Ozyakup of Besiktas JK looks on during the UEFA Europa League group K match between Sporting Braga and Besiktas at Estadio Municipal de Braga on November 07, 2019 in Braga,...

Watford are interested in bringing former Arsenal youngster Oguzhan Ozyakup to the Premier League during the January transfer window, according to Takvim.

With just one win from their first 13 Premier League games and with Saturday’s thumping 3-0 defeat to Burnley still fresh in the mind, Hornets fans everywhere will be counting down the days until the January transfer window swings open.

Additions are needed and fast if Quique Sanchez Flores is to drag the Hertfordshire side away from the relegation zone. And, according to reports in Turkey, Besiktas playmaker Ozyakup is one name in Watford’s sights.

 

The Dutch-born midfielder has spent the last seven years at the heart of Besiktas’ engine room, winning the Super Lig title in both 2016 and 2017. 

Renowned for his poise and possession and his ability to drive forwards from midfield with speed and skill, Ozyakup would give Watford some much needed force in the final third, potentially forming a fearsome partnership with Abdoulaye Doucoure. Former Turkey international Ridvan Dilmen even went as far as to compare Ozyakup to the legendary Zinedine Zidane, in quotes reported by Sabah.

Turkey's midfielder Oguzhan Ozyakup celebrates his team's victory at the end of the Euro 2016 group D football match between Czech Republic and Turkey at Bollaert-Delelis stadium in Lens...

The 42-time international never made a Premier League appearance during four seasons at Arsenal from 2008 to 2012 so will he be tempted to seize a chance to make up for a missed opportunity in the New Year?

“He was educated by us and we saw that he had top quality and technically he is very good. Physically he can run all day, he has very good stamina and a good final pass,” Arsene Wenger told the Gunners’ website.

Oguzhan Ozyakup of Arsenal looks on during the Barclays Premier Reserve League match between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Underhill Stadium on March 16, 2011 in London, England.

