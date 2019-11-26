Tottenham tipped to move for Schalke captain Alexander Nubel

Bundesliga goalkeeper Alexander Nubel could be on his way to the Premier League with Jose Mourinho's Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur have identified Schalke captain Alexander Nubel as a potential replacement for Hugo Lloris in North London, according to talkSPORT.

At 32, and with mistakes creeping into his game at an alarming rate, Lloris’ role in Spurs’ long-term plans has come under real scrutiny of late with some even suggesting that the World Cup winning captain should lose his place permanently to the criminally underrated Paulo Gazzaniga.

And reports from talkSPORT suggest that Lloris eight-year stint between the sticks at Spurs could be coming to an end sooner rather than later.

Nubel is one of the next generation of truly world-class goalkeepers and those comparisons with Germany and Bayern Munich legend Manuel Neuer go well beyond the fact that they both began their careers at the Veltins Arena.

Superb with the ball at his feet and blessed with cat-like reflexes, Nubel shares plenty of stylistic similarities with Neuer while his supreme self-confidence, bordering on arrogance, will surely impress new Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho.

The fact that he is already the captain of one of Germany’s most well-supported clubs, one year after ousting long-serving Ralf Farhmann, speaks volumes about his talent and character.

Unfortunately for the Royal Blues, Nubel is out of contract at the end of the season, meaning Tottenham could snap up a potentially generation defining shot-stopper for absolutely nothing.

“One little whisper that came my way on Spurs in the last few days is that they are keeping an eye on Alexander Nubel,” claimed talkSPORT's European football expert Kevin Hatchard.