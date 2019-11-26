Report names the teenager that will captain Liverpool in EFL Cup clash

Jurgen Klopp will leave first-team duties to U23 coach Neil Critchley when Liverpool take on Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Teenager Curtis Jones is set to captain Liverpool’s first team during their Carabao Cup quarter-final clash against Aston Villa next month, according to Goal.

A last-four clash between the Merseyside and Midlands giants has certainly piqued the interest, and not just because there is a place in the last four at stake.

As has been well documented, Liverpool are due to jet off to contest the Club World Cup in Qatar in the very same week, meaning Jurgen Klopp has the unenviable task of splitting his squad into two. The Reds’ senior stars, such as Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah, are set to feature in the international tournament, leaving the club’s next generation to take on Villa back at home.

Goal reports that U23 coach Neil Critchley is set to take charge of the game with Dean Smith’s side and a number of highly-rated academy starlets will start.

And Jones, at just 18 and with four first-team appearances under his belt, is likely to wear the captain’s armband in what will no doubt be the proudest moment of his short-lived career to date.

Jones, a powerhouse midfielder who impressed against MK Dons and scored the winning penalty against Arsenal in the last round following that thrilling 5-5 draw with the Gunners, is a natural-born leader and will be expected to step up to the occasion in style.