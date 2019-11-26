Quick links

Report names the teenager that will captain Liverpool in EFL Cup clash

Danny Owen
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks on during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park on November 23, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Jurgen Klopp will leave first-team duties to U23 coach Neil Critchley when Liverpool take on Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Curtis Jones of Liverpool during the Carabao Cup Round of 16 match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield on October 30, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

Teenager Curtis Jones is set to captain Liverpool’s first team during their Carabao Cup quarter-final clash against Aston Villa next month, according to Goal.

A last-four clash between the Merseyside and Midlands giants has certainly piqued the interest, and not just because there is a place in the last four at stake.

 

As has been well documented, Liverpool are due to jet off to contest the Club World Cup in Qatar in the very same week, meaning Jurgen Klopp has the unenviable task of splitting his squad into two. The Reds’ senior stars, such as Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah, are set to feature in the international tournament, leaving the club’s next generation to take on Villa back at home.

Goal reports that U23 coach Neil Critchley is set to take charge of the game with Dean Smith’s side and a number of highly-rated academy starlets will start.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Liverpool U23 manager Neil Critchley during the PL2 match at Anfield on April 28, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

And Jones, at just 18 and with four first-team appearances under his belt, is likely to wear the captain’s armband in what will no doubt be the proudest moment of his short-lived career to date.

Jones, a powerhouse midfielder who impressed against MK Dons and scored the winning penalty against Arsenal in the last round following that thrilling 5-5 draw with the Gunners, is a natural-born leader and will be expected to step up to the occasion in style.

Curtis Jones of Liverpool during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Tranmere Rovers and Liverpool at Prenton Park on July 11, 2019 in Birkenhead, England.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

