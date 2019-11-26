Report: Mourinho makes request about Tottenham-linked Ruben Dias and Bruno Fernandes

Jose Mourinho is already eyeing signings for Spurs with Benfica's Dias and Sporting Lisbon captain Fernandes potentially joining him in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho has asked super-agent Jorge Mendes to keep him abreast of developments concerning Ruben Dias and Bruno Fernandes as he considers bringing the Portuguese pair to Tottenham Hotspur, according to 90Min.

On Wednesday last week, Spurs replaced a coach who has never won a trophy in his entire managerial career with a tactician who collects silverware like it’s going out of fashion. Mourinho, a serial winner who has worn 25 medals around his neck, will be expected to finally bring an end to Tottenham’s 11-year trophy drought sooner rather than later.

But the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss should boost Spurs’ presence in the transfer market too, thanks to his close ties with arguably the most influential agent in world football.

Mourinho is a big fan of Benfica centre-back Dias and Sporting Lisbon playmaker Fernandes and, fortunately, they are both represented by none other than Mendes. 90Min reports that Mourinho has discussed future transfer targets with the perma-tanned deal-broker and has left Mendes in no doubt about his interest in the two Portugal internationals.

Dias, who has a £60 million release clause in his contract, will surely come into consideration next summer when Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen become free agents.

Fernandes, meanwhile, has been linked with Spurs for the best part of a year and has started the season with nine goals and six assists in all competitions.